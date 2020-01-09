August 15, 1937 January 7, 2020 Billy Gene Pickle of Roanoke, Va., was born on August 15, 1937, and on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, succumbed from the effects of a subdural hematoma that occurred early on Christmas morning. He enjoyed his family, a 44-year career with the Norfolk Southern Railway Company, playing untold rounds of golf with his many 'golfing buddies," and serving his friends and neighbors as president of his neighborhood HOA for 15 years. Bill was predeceased by his parents; one sister; two brothers; and his father and mother-in-law. Surviving to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, Janet Adcock Pickle; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Brian Stine; his "two girls" granddaughters, Katie and Allison; a brother, James Pickle; brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Honoring Bill's wishes there will be no services. We plan a celebration of his life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Janet at the home.
PICKLE, Billy Gene
To plant a tree in memory of Billy PICKLE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.