PHIPPS Kennard Louis July 16, 2019 Kennard Louis Phipps, 85, of Dublin, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Ken served in the United States Marine Corps; retired from the Virginia State Police after 32 years; and served one term as Montgomery County's Sheriff. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday evening at McCoy Funeral Home.
