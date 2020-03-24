August 9, 1929 March 22, 2020 The Reverend Kirby Lee Phillips, 90, of Martinsville, Virginia, formerly of Rocky Mount, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was the widower of Mary Juanita Crawford Phillips. They shared 53 years of marriage together. He was born on August 9, 1929 in Floyd County, Virginia, the son of the late Charlie and Ocie Phillips. He was a retired Pentecostal Holiness minister of 60+ years. He was a Korean Conflict Veteran, serving two years in United States Army as a Military Policeman. He is survived by his four sons, Robert Lee (Bonnie) Phillips, Samuel David (Margaret) Phillips, Matthew Dale Phillips, and Mark Allan (Jennifer) Phillips; grandchildren, Roxie (Randy) Smerecki, Sara Michelle Phillips, Rebecca Phillips (Clint) Dodson, Hayleigh Elizabeth (Nick) Worgan, Rachel Dawn Phillips, Lindsey Elexa Phillips, Nikki Rhea Phillips, Adam Gardener, Genny Alexander Phillips, Olivia Faith Phillips, Elijah Ben Phillips; great-grandchildren, Teagan Marlin Phillips, Savannah Gantt, Kolby David Walthall, Elizabeth Gantt, and Lily Nell Phillips. He is survived by four siblings, Ralph Phillips, James C. Phillips, Ruby McDaniel, and Tinesta Nester. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charlie J. Phillips. The family is planning a private graveside funeral service on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park in Boones Mill, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church St., Suite 13 Martinsville, VA 24112 and Palliative Care. The family would like to thank all of the dedicated health care professionals with Mountain Valley Hospice who supported him and his family thorough his final journey. His family appreciates your thoughts and prayers in lieu of visits at this time. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Southwest Virginia sees first COVID-19 case
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with ABC-on licenses to sell wine and beer to go
-
Virginia Tech calls off May graduation ceremony, prepares for return to campus of about 1,000 students
-
219 in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19; state reports third death
-
154 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, an increase of 40 since Friday
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.