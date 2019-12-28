December 22, 1991 December 23, 2019 Michael Lee Phillips, 28, of Evington, Va., passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home and is now with his mother and the Lord Jesus. Born December 22, 1991 in Lynchburg, he was the son of Dr. Walter Lee Phillips and the late Lisa Kitts Phillips. He was a graduate of Jefferson Forest High School and attended C.V.C.C. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and attended Tree of Life Ministries. Michael loved soccer, movies, music, gardening, cooking, computers, and animals. He is survived by his loving father, Dr. Walter Lee Phillips of Evington; his maternal grandmother, Dorothy E. Kitts; two uncles, James Breck Kitts and Howard Wakely Phillips. He is also survived by his kitty, "Annie". Michael will be missed by all. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel (21914 Timberlake Rd.) with the Rev. Dr. Butch McCarthy officiating. Burial will take place in Christiansburg at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pathways, 3300 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24503, Adult Day Care Center, 621 Court St., Lynchburg, VA 24504 or Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, P.O. 1104, Forest, VA 24551. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
