December 14, 1922 April 2, 2020 Kirby Harding Phillips, 97, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home in Radford. He was a member of Morgan's Chapel UMC and a self-employed painter. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. Kirby was preceded in death by his parents, Orbie and Lizzie Phillips; wife, Edna M. Phillips; daughter, Judy Ann Phillips; son, Chipper Phillips; a grandson, Justin Smith; and a special son, Robert Boyd. Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Gary H. and Deborah Phillips, and Dean and Sonja Phillips; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Tom Jones; daughter-in-law, Patty Phillips; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; special friend, Bonnie Mae Locks Crum; and many other relatives and friends. Due to the current restrictions, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, graveside services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Flowers will be appreciated or contributions may be made to Page's Meeting House, c/o Debbie Jones, 7550 Brandon Road, Radford, VA 24141. The Phillips family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kirby Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

