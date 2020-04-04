December 14, 1922 April 2, 2020 Kirby Harding Phillips, 97, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home in Radford. He was a member of Morgan's Chapel UMC and a self-employed painter. He proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II. Kirby was preceded in death by his parents, Orbie and Lizzie Phillips; wife, Edna M. Phillips; daughter, Judy Ann Phillips; son, Chipper Phillips; a grandson, Justin Smith; and a special son, Robert Boyd. Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Gary H. and Deborah Phillips, and Dean and Sonja Phillips; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Tom Jones; daughter-in-law, Patty Phillips; seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; special friend, Bonnie Mae Locks Crum; and many other relatives and friends. Due to the current restrictions, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, graveside services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Flowers will be appreciated or contributions may be made to Page's Meeting House, c/o Debbie Jones, 7550 Brandon Road, Radford, VA 24141. The Phillips family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.