March 8, 2020 Cliff Phillips (Clifford Ferris Phillips II) passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Roanoke, Va. He lived on his farm 'Fern Ridge Farm', near Buchanan, Va. Cliff graduated from William Fleming and attended Virginia Tech. He worked many years as a machinist for Norfolk and Western Railroad, and was a superb automotive craftsman. Cliff was also an avid Carolina Shag and West Coast Swing dancer. He loved gardening, flowers, and held the designation of 'Master Gardner'. He is survived by his sister, Jennie Phillips Culkin and her husband Philip Culkin of Hilton Head, S.C.; and his brother Ted James Phillips and his wife, Susan Furr of Charlotte, N.C. He is also survived by his niece, Katherine Phillips; and nephew James Phillips. The family wishes to thank his close friends for their support and love: Joy and Mike Spencer, Sam Canode, Mike Faust and Roger Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Barn Cat Buddies in Salem. A 'Celebration of Life' will be held at Springhill Suites, on Reserve Ave. in Roanoke on Friday, March 13th from 4 to 7 p.m.
