October 23, 1929 March 28, 2020 Barbara Delphia Phillips, 90, of Radford, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was the eldest of the six children of Robert "Bob" Phillips and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Cox Phillips. The six children were born within a short span of years. Barbara excelled in Draper High School. After graduating from high school, she consistently helped with the care of her siblings and later with their children. She bought things for our parents' home which enhanced its warm atmosphere. Barbara was ranked in the top tier in her licensed practical nursing program in Winchester, Virginia. She worked for many years as a nurse in the newborn nursery in the Winchester Hospital, giving compassionate, loving care to a diverse population of babies. She retired early so she and her sister, Helen Phillips Monroe, could provide primary care to our mother in her later years. Barbara was a committed Christian from her early years throughout her life, knowing life is fragile but eternal. Her fortitude of energyspirit was manifest throughout her Christian beliefs and actions. She was known for her generosity to people, for example, providing transportation for her older friends to church gatherings. Barbara was one of God's nurse angels on earth. Barbara was a lover of all forms of print materials. She was a voracious reader of books, magazines, and newspapers throughout her life. This was noticeable when one entered her apartment. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Bob" and Elizabeth "Lizzie" Cox Phillips; brother, Davis Phillips; sister, Anne Baker and her husband, Joe Baker; and brother-in-law, Dan Monroe. Barbara's loving, caring for her family will be carried forward by her siblings Helen Phillips Monroe, Dot Lancaster and husband Lowell, John Phillips, and the many nieces and nephews who were the recipients of her continuous love and caring for their wellbecoming. Blessings for all of the staff members of the Radford Health & Rehab Center in the care of Barbara Phillips. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, graveside services will be private in Haley Cemetery in Pulaski County. Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Phillips family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
