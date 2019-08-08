PHILLIPPI Frank O'Dell August 5, 2019 Frank O'Dell Phillippi, 84, of Cripple Creek, Va., passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. He was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters Court #59. Funeral service at Noon Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Barnett Funeral Home Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.