PHELPS Rosamond Hendrix May 1, 1938 August 11, 2019 Rosamond Hendrix Phelps, 81, of Salem, Va. passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Rosamond was born in Independence, Va., May 1, 1938. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cam and Jo Ella Hendrix; brother and sister-in-law, James and Charlotte Hendrix; and son-in-law, Leithan Grinnell III. Rosamond is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joe Phelps; daughter, Lisa Grinnell; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Wendy Phelps of Greensboro, N.C.; granddaughter, Rachel Grinnell of Salem, Va. and Katherine Grinnell of Walnut Creek, Calif.; grandchildren, Ethan, Samantha and Benjamin Phelps of Greensboro, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Platt and Anna Lee Hendrix of Independence, Va. Special thanks to caregiver Anesa Vugdalic. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery, 418 Comers Rock Road, Elk Creek, Va. The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. & 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Greenville, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc in her honor. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
