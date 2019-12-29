March 11, 1926 December 26, 2019 Henry Sutton Creel Peyton Jr., 93, of Cave Spring, Va., passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. He was born in Albemarle County outside of Charlottesville, Va., on March 11, 1926. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Geneva Pugh Peyton; and his sister, Nance Perdue. Sutton retired from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and was a Deacon and a very active member of Calvary Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Eugene Peyton; daughter, Becky Jean Peyton; son, Randall Sutton Peyton; daughter-in-law, Pamela Arnold Peyton; and grandchildren, Frances Carr Peyton and Carilynn Mae Peyton. The family will receive family and friends on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel at 11 a.m. prior to a funeral service beginning at noon. Burial to follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sutton's name to Calvary Baptist Church, 408 Campbell Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

