PETTY JR. LaSalle October 17, 2019 LaSalle Petty Jr., 77, a retired Air Force colonel, formerly of Roanoke, Va., departed this life on October 17, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rachel; two daughters, Adrienne Petty Roberts (Johnnie) and Erin P. Jones (Kamaal); two sisters, Teresa Dickerson and Ernestine Law, both of Roanoke, and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive visitors Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral, 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 1328 16th Street NW, Washington, D.C. Internment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by McGuire Funeral Service, Washington, D.C. mcguire-services.com
