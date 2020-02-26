February 22, 2020 Chris Lee Petty, 65, of Roanoke, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Petty and parents, Roger and Francine Petty. Chris was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and a former member of the Roanoke Harley Davidson Club. He was a 1974 graduate of Patrick Henry High School and was known to many in the community as "Cabby Chris". Chris was a dedicated member of NA. Surviving are his son, Darren Petty; daughter, Lauren (Josh) Akers; beloved grandson, Jensen William-Gene Akers; sister, Joyce Brubaker; brother, R. Scott (Kathy) Petty; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved pets, Mary and Nibblet. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to NPR (National Public Radio). A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. on Saturday until service time at Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
