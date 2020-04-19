November 24, 1952 April 17, 2020 Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Pettrey, 67, of Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning, April 17, 2020. Beth was born on November 24, 1952, in Logan, W.Va. to James and Rose Brafford. She moved to Roanoke in 1970 to attend National Business College. She married the love of her life Alvin Earl Pettrey, on February 10, 1973. She had a very successful career path, which included time at Virginia Western Community College, Salem High School and eventually working directly at the Salem City School Board office. When she was not spending time with her family, she was active in the community, spending time with her friends in the Agape Connect Group of First Baptist Church or hosting 'Chat and Chew' parties, as well as being, was known for constantly spending time with her close friends. When she wasn't out in the community enriching people's lives, she was working on her yard or helping her daughter at her first house. She was a very crafty person who enjoyed not only gardening but also quilting and sewing projects. Since the birth of her grandson Logan, she has done everything she could to be involved in his life and spending as much time as she could with him, including watching over him during the workdays as needed. She also used her sewing and quilting talents to make everything from blankets, clothes, to burping cloths for him and as well as his nursery, he was truly the apple of her eye. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 47 years, Alvin Pettrey; two children, Jason Matthew Pettrey (Katie) of Baton Rouge, and Jessica Lauren Kosmann (Sean) of Salem, Va.; grandchildren, Abigail and Nathan Pettrey, as well as her grandson, Logan Kosmann. A private chapel funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, in Salem. Friends and family members can be a part of the service by viewing the live stream feed located on the funeral home's website. Beth will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made, as well as accessing the live stream of her service, can be found by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.
