May 29, 1947 June 16, 2020 Jerry Kirk Peterson, 73, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home in Pulaski County. He was retired from Lynchburg Foundry. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, William Eli and Edna Virginia Kirk Peterson; and a brother, Billy Peterson. Survivors include his wife, Becky D. Peterson of Radford; sons, Brian and Jeffrey Peterson of Windsor; special stepson, Kevin Kirk of Radford; special mother-in-law, Pauline Duncan; grandchildren, Alecia, Zachary and Stacey Peterson; great nephew, Nigel Duncan; little buddy, Cody Wilson; special sister-in-law, Frances Duncan; caregivers, Crystal and Ashley Franklin; many other relatives and friends; and special canine companions, Tinkerbell, Mimi and Meka. The family would like to especially thank Kindred Home Health, and out extended family Intrepid Hospice. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. T. Michael Bond, the Rev. Delores Caldwell and Pastor JoAnn Menefee officiating. Interment will follow at the Peterson Family Cemetery in Pulaski County. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to SECU Family House, Winston-Salem, N.C. or to St. Jude Children's Hospital. The Peterson families are in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

