PETERSON, Gladys Hamner May 25, 2020 Gladys Hamner Peterson, 95, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Gladys attended National Business College and Onondaga Community College and worked most of her career as a Legal Secretary. She loved playing bridge, crossword puzzles, trips to Myrtle Beach and was an avid seamstress. Gladys was the daughter of Okee Eugene Hamner and Edith Shrader Hamner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene H. Peterson Jr.; and her son, Eugene H. "Hal" Peterson III. Gladys is survived by her daughters, Patricia Freeman and husband, George, and Nancy Meyer and husband, Robert; daughter-in-law, Hyris Peterson; grandchildren, Kip Bushorr, Dane Peterson, Dava Peterson, Lisa Meyer, Christina Meyer, Stephanie Meyer, Michele Freeman, Sarah Freeman, Rebecca Freeman, and Daniel Freeman; and eight great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the many who have helped care for her. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
