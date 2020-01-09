January 7, 2020 Virginia Aliff Peters, age 80, of Wirtz, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gay Keaton; stepfather, Curtis Plunkett; and half-brother, Danny Plunkett. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ray Peters; son, Tim Peters; "special" children, Terry McGuire and Danielle King (Josh); half-brother, Frank Plunkett (Pat); numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Pat Plunkett for her care and concern and the friends who provided meals during her illness. The family request no food and in lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Flora Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Denver Turner officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
