April 15, 1917 April 28, 2020 Lillian Eleanor Vandergrift Peters, 103, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her Assisted Living residence at Our Lady of the Valley. She was born on April 15, 1917, to the late Lavinia Charlotte and Robert Preston Vandergrift. Lillian was predeceased by her son, Robert Lewis Peters; brothers, Robert, Garland and Jennings Vandergrift; sisters, Edna V. Keen, Thelma. V. Oliver, Nellie V. Brammer, Rosa V. Clingenpeel and Charlotte V. Fowler. Lillian is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She grew up in Roanoke, Virginia where she was employed for many years by Bell South Corporation. Lillian was known for her quick wit and her love of travel. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Lillian's family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of the Valley and Ellis Senior Care. A private burial service will be held at Fair View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's memory may be made to Connection Community Church, 1030 Mecca Street, NE, Roanoke, VA 24012; First Baptist Church of Roanoke, 321 Marshall Avenue, SW, Roanoke, VA 24016; or to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.oakeys.com.

