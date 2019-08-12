August 10, 2019 Elizabeth C. Peters, 95, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was a devoted and faithful wife and mother and was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Elton Peters Sr.; grandson, Danny Zebrasky; her parents; two brothers; and two sisters. Elizabeth is survived by three daughters, Carole Ann Carneal, Donna Jean Zebrasky, and Rebecca Elizabeth Koller; one son, Samuel Elton Peters Jr. and wife, Tammy; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held at noon on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.