December 16, 1930 February 26, 2020 Bernice Gladys Hogan Peters, 89, of Roanoke, Va., departed this world on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1930, to Fannie Simmons Hogan and Frank O. Hogan Sr. Bernice was preceded in death by her mother, Fannie Simmons Hogan; her stepmother, Beulah Hogan; her father, Frank O Hogan Sr.; her sister, Thelma Hogan; brothers-in-law, Hugh Peters, Troy Lee, William Jourdan and Ronald Allen; and grandson, Nelson Hornbuckle. Bernice married Pete at age 17 and worked in retail for many years at Woolworth's downtown location, then at Woolco, then Woolworth's at Towers. She worked until she was 75, finishing her career in retail at Sears at Valley View. Bernice enjoyed walking, traveling with Pete and Sissy, playing canasta with Frank and Mary, gardening, and sitting with her cats, Sassy and Buddy and later Earl and Pearl. Even under the ravages of Alzheimer's she maintained her quick-witted responses and loved cracking wise to everyone's enjoyment. Bernice is survived by her loving husband of nearly 72 years, Waller E. "Pete" Peters Sr.; her sister, Iris Geraldine "Sissy" Jourdan; brother, Frank O. Hogan Jr. (Mary); sisters, June Hogan Barber (Bill) and Cherry Hogan Allen; her children, Martha P. Mayhew (Larry), Waller E. Peters Jr. (Cathy), Rhonda P. St. Clair (Mark), Teresa P. Musgrove (Lawrence); and her grandchildren, Scott Brown, April Brown, Angela Bondhill, Cassie Hellmers and Jacob Peters; her great-grandchildren, Sierra Peters, Kierra Peters, Devin Brown, Haley Ruble and Jordan Bondhill; five great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and caregivers; and latest best friend, Rebecca. Funeral Services will be conducted at noon on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Rodger Hogan officiating. Burial will follow at the Hogan Family Cemetery in Roanoke County. The family will receive visitors from 3 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

