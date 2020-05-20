March 6, 1950 May 15, 2020 Mary Yvonne Perry was born on March 6, 1950 in Roanoke, Va. She departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020. Yvonne was the daughter of the later James Thomas Sr. and Claudine W. Dudley. She was predeceased by her niece, Tia A. Dudley; brother-in-law, Ronald John-Lloyd Terry; aunts, Eloise Saunders and Evelene Smith. Yvonne worked at Virginia Western Community College for 33 years from which she retired. She also worked part time for at Dunman's Floral Supply for 20 years. Those left to cherish her memory includes Yvonne's three children, Richard A. Perry Jr., Derrick S. Perry Sr. and Ericka N. Perry; three sisters, Gail Terry, Evelyn Pannell (Ga.) and Sandra Dudley; one brother, James Dudley Jr. (Catherine) N.C.; grandchildren, Kyla Perry, Marissa Perry, Tia Perry, Nicolette Perry, Shenika Cunningham, Ashley Alexander, Darius Cunningham, Derrick Perry Jr., Tyree Chisley, Sariyah Lewis; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, Danielle Dudley, Shannelle and Ashley Dudley (N.C.); nephews Marcus Dudley (Ga.), Jason Dudley (N.C.), Cameron Dudley (Germany); uncle, Albern (Sarah) Williams and aunt, Mildred Brower and Ruby Smith (Bedford, Va.) A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Serenity. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service

