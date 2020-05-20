March 6, 1950 May 15, 2020 Mary Yvonne Perry was born on March 6, 1950 in Roanoke, Va. She departed this life on Friday, May 15, 2020. Yvonne was the daughter of the later James Thomas Sr. and Claudine W. Dudley. She was predeceased by her niece, Tia A. Dudley; brother-in-law, Ronald John-Lloyd Terry; aunts, Eloise Saunders and Evelene Smith. Yvonne worked at Virginia Western Community College for 33 years from which she retired. She also worked part time for at Dunman's Floral Supply for 20 years. Those left to cherish her memory includes Yvonne's three children, Richard A. Perry Jr., Derrick S. Perry Sr. and Ericka N. Perry; three sisters, Gail Terry, Evelyn Pannell (Ga.) and Sandra Dudley; one brother, James Dudley Jr. (Catherine) N.C.; grandchildren, Kyla Perry, Marissa Perry, Tia Perry, Nicolette Perry, Shenika Cunningham, Ashley Alexander, Darius Cunningham, Derrick Perry Jr., Tyree Chisley, Sariyah Lewis; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces, Danielle Dudley, Shannelle and Ashley Dudley (N.C.); nephews Marcus Dudley (Ga.), Jason Dudley (N.C.), Cameron Dudley (Germany); uncle, Albern (Sarah) Williams and aunt, Mildred Brower and Ruby Smith (Bedford, Va.) A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Serenity. Friends may call at Serenity for viewing on Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
60% of Virginia's COVID-19 deaths came from long-term care, but state code bars knowing which homes
-
Editorial: End of an era for Roanoke
-
Jerry Kill: It was ‘gut-wrenching’ decision to leave Virginia Tech after brief productive stint
-
Casey: Landlord changes locks, keeps tenant out after criminal trespass charge
-
House speaker shakes up tobacco panel, naming Democrats to replace Republicans from tobacco regions
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.