July 18, 2019 Lawrence E. (Larry) Perry Jr., 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. In 1975, he founded Lawrence Perry & Associates, Inc., Consulting Engineers, of Roanoke, Va. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech and loyal Hokie supporter. Larry was preceded in death by his brother, George Perry. Larry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joanne S. Perry; sons, L. Michael Perry (LLoyd King), Jeffrey A. Perry (Suzanne) and David B. Perry (Emily Fleet); sister, Betty Englert; brothers, Howard Perry and Jim Perry (Johanna); sister-in-law, Doris Perry; grandsons, Drew Massengill (Emily) and Evan Massengill; brother-in-law, Jeryl Stinson (Joy); sister-in-law, Shirley Stinson; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Joe Elmore officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Saturday prior to the service from noon until 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Rosalind Hills Baptist Church, 2712 Brandon Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24015. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.