August 27, 1927 March 16, 2020 Kathryn Jean Rogers Perry, of Pittsburgh, Pa., born on August 27, 1927, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Mother of 11 and grandmother, grea- grandmother to many, and a special friend to all that knew her. May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rain fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. It's your turn to fly with the eagles Momma! May the force be with you. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the United States Military in her honor.
