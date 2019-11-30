PERKINS SR. John Wayne November 28, 2019 John Wayne Perkins Sr., 72, of Buchanan, Va.,passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Perkins; parents, William and Ruth Perkins; brother, Bill Perkins; and two infant sisters, Barbara and Arlene. John served in the United States Navy from 1967-1971 serving two tours in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Davis Perkins; daughter, Kerry Perkins; grandchildren, Cody Bramblett; Brooke Bramblett, Kelsey Giles, and Blayze Coffey; great-grandchildren, Kiryn Sollars, Dawson Carter, and Ryder Carter; siblings, three brothers, Eddie, Roger, and Charles; six sisters, Rose, Mildred, Jeanie, Elaine, Louise, and Joann; sister-in-law, Diane Rollins; brother-in-law, Keith Davis; numerous nieces; nephews; special friends; and garage buddies. Visitation will be held from 2to 4 p.m. with memorial services at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Flowers are beautiful, however the family wishes that you do a good deed in John's memory and "pay it forward". Online condolences may be left at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.