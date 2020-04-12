April 8, 2020 James "Jimmy" Kenton Perkins, 62, of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Clementine Perkins; and brothers, Richard and Wesley Perkins. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cathy Austin Perkins; son, Casey Perkins; brothers and sisters, Jo Anne Agnor and husband, Bill, Billy Perkins and wife, Linda, Dianna Perkins-Dunnam and husband, Herb, Judy Bazzle and husband, Hugh, and Ray Perkins and wife, Beth; numerous nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Leonard and Ann Austin, Beth and Royal Rodgers, and Greg and Mitzi Austin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Botetourt Event Center next to Botetourt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local animal shelter. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.
