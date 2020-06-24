August 14, 1925 June 21, 2020 Edith Marie Perkins, 94, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born in Salem, Va. to the late James M. and Pearl V. McDaniel on August 14, 1925. She was also preceded in death by her baby sister, McDaniel; her beloved husband of over 60 years, Paul L. Perkins who passed away on June 5, 2009; sons, Ronnie George Perkins and Phillip Earl Perkins; daughter, Regina Gale Perkins; daughter-in-law, Dolores Irene Perkins; grandson, Brandon W. Holland; great-granddaughter, Heavenly Perkins; and two infant children of Paul and Dolores Perkins. She is survived by her children, Betty Joyce Holland (Paul), Paul Marcus Perkins, and Mary Jane Cook; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Leon McDaniel (Helen B.); one niece and many other family and friends. Visitation will be held at Valley Funeral Home on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. with funeral service on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Valley Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

