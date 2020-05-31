June 3, 1937 May 29, 2020 Elbert Lewis Perfater, age 82, of Blacksburg, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born in Montgomery County, Va. on June 3, 1937 to the late Charlie and Julia Perfater. He was also preceded in death by his brother, C. Milton Perfater. Elbert spent four years in the United States Navy and later began a career with Virginia Tech in the Poultry Department, Central Stores, and the majority of his time in the Horticulture Department. After 34 years, he retired in July of 1995. He was a member of Merrimac Pentecostal Holiness Church. Prior to his death, he said "I want to go home to be with Jesus." He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dianne B. Perfater; son, Stephen L. Perfater; daughter, Karen P. Jimenez; grandsons and wives, Brandon (Elizabeth) Roop, Robert (Jessica) Perfater, Kevin (Kari) Perfater; great-grandsons, Jeremiah Perfater, Karson Perfater, Kyler Perfater, Austin Wyatt; sisters and brother-in-law, Elsie Ferreirinha, Violet (Lowell "Bob") Norris; brothers and sister-in-law, David Perfater, John (Arnita) Perfater; sister-in-law, Betty Perfater; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Penny and Douglas Price.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard Hall officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg.

