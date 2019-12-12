November 10, 1939 December 10, 2019 Thomas Ralph Perdue, 80, of Moneta, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Runk & Pratt Nursing Home. He was born on Monday, November 10, 1939, in Bedford County, a son of the late Charles Thomas Perdue and Maggie Alice Harris Perdue. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ernest Perdue. He was a retired pipe fitter, was a member of Diamond Hill Baptist Church and a United States Air Force veteran. He is survived by his wife, Rachel Burnette Perdue; his daughters, Alice Miller and husband, Med, Cathy Green and husband, Jerry, and Laura Hall and husband, Richard; his grandchildren, Zachary Freeman, Seaman Recruit Jarrett "Isaac" Freeman, and Colton Hall; his sister, Brenda Meadows and husband, Terry; his brother, Danny Dunlap and wife, Jeri; and a special friend, Bill Sharman. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider the Alzheimers Association, 3831 Old Forest Road, Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24504, or Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 3541 Horseshoe Bend Road, Moneta, VA 24121. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Diamond Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Monroe Baldwin and the Rev. Rick Barton officiating. Interment, with military honors will follow at Diamond Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Updike Funeral Home Cremation Service, Bedford.

