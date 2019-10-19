PERDUE Rodney Dean June 24, 1959 October 16, 2019 Rodney Dean (Corky) Perdue, 60, of Nathalie, Va., went to be with his Lord, after a long struggle with cancer, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 a VCU Medical Center in Richmond. Corky was born in Christiansburg, June 24, 1959, the son of the late Marion Jeanette Welcher. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict and worked in construction. He is survived by a sister, Connie DeJarnette (LeRoy) of Nathalie; two nephews Jason Perdue of Pamplin, Devon DeJarnette of Nathalie. He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, James Paul Welcher and Mabel Marie Harris. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net

