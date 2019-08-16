November 6, 1940 August 11, 2019 Richard Vernon Perdue of Roanoke, Va., passed away at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He fought pancreatic cancer bravely even knowing the eventual outcome. Richard was born on November 6, 1940, in Welch, W.Va., to the late Masel and Lucille Faulkner Perdue. He attended McDowell County, W.Va. schools, graduating from Northfork-Elkhorn High School, Class of 1958. Richard attended West Virginia University and Concord College and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education with state teaching certificate from Bluefield State College and a Master of Science Degree from Radford College (University). He was a sergeant in the United States Army serving in the Far East. Richard was a former Guidance Counselor and Director of Veterans Affairs at Virginia Western Community College. He was a Certified Air Transport Pilot and Commuter Airline Pilot for Air Virginia/American Eagle and retired from Dominion Bankshares as Chief Corporate Pilot. Earlier flying experience included Certified U.S. National Forest Service Fire Spotter Pilot, Flight Instructor at Woodrum Field and Air Show Pilot. He was a Master Scuba Diver. His favorite dives were the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and World War II German U-boat 352 sunk off the North Carolina coast. Richard was a member of the Quiet Birdmen Roanoke Hangar, Taylor Masonic Lodge, Salem, Va., and Roanoke Shrine and Scottish Rite. He was also a member of the Roanoke Amateur Radio Club, Operator KD4LPJ. Richard had an avid interest in astronomy which continued into and beyond retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Gerald A. Perdue; nieces, Lauren Perdue and Michelle Vinciguerra; father and mother-in-law, John and Ira Addair; sister-in-law, Mildred Murensky; brothers-in-law, Frank Murensky, Robert and Jack Addair Sr., and Gene Crawford; and nephew, Jack Addair Jr. Richard is survived by wife, Linda Addair Perdue; brother, Larry Perdue and wife, Pam, of Princeton, W.Va.; nephews, Parker Perdue and wife, Mikalah, of Rock, W.Va., and Richard W. Perdue and wife, Krista, of Fort Myers, Fla.; nieces, Deanna Polito and husband, Michael, of Cape Coral, Fla., and Christine Davis and husband, Stephen, of Tampa, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Julie Perdue of Fort Myers, Fla., Joyce Vinciguerra of Ashland, Ky., and Wanda Crawford of Huntington, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Joseph Addair and wife, Gail, of Brandon, Ore.; nieces, Cathy Murensky and husband, Robert Manard, and Kimberly Stephens and husband, Joel; nephews, Mark Murensky and Robert Crawford; several great-nieces and nephews; cousin, Bridget Delgrande; and aunt, Geneva Perdue of Princeton, W.Va. Richard will be remembered for his kind and loyal heart, sense of humor, courage, independence, patriotism, love of nature and the pursuit of knowledge and experience in interests that were difficult and challenging. In honoring his wishes, a private service and interment were held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke, Va., on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
