PERDUE Mary Elizabeth November 1, 1927 October 28, 2019 Mary Elizabeth Perdue, 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born November 1, 1927 to the late Perry and Florence Farewell, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Perdue and son Donald Perdue. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Gentry (husband Michael); two sisters, Helen Kidd and Barbara Wheeler; two grandchildren, Christina McDowell (husband Scott) and Jeremy Gentry (wife Melissa); and two great-grandchildren, Scotlyn and Will McDowell. Funeral arrangements are with Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, Virginia. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Birchlawn Burial Park.

