May 23, 2019 Leslie Howard Perdue of Bent Mountain, Va., passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the age of 82. A Celebration of Leslie's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Poages Mill Church of the Brethren. Memorial contributions may be made to The Roanoke County Farm Bureau, 1422 Grandin Road, SW, Roanoke, VA 24015 or to Poages Mill Church of the Brethren, 6550 Bent Mountain Road, Roanoke, VA 24018.

