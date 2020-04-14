April 14, 1942 - April 6, 2020 John Wilbur Quince Perdue, 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born to the late Harry and Louise Perdue on April 14, 1942, in Martinsville, Va. Quince graduated from Martinsville High School in 1961. He then attended Danville Technical Institute, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering. Quince was employed by Mechanical Development Company in Salem, Va. In 1974, he founded Security Lock & Key Inc., where he worked as a locksmith. Quince was married 46 years to Deborah "Dee" Perdue. They raised a daughter, Sandra, and two sons, John and Duane. Quince faithfully attended Salem Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading and studying Scripture, hunting, fishing, hiking, and spending time with family and his dogs. In addition to his parents, Quince was preceded in death by his brother, Cletus; sister, Joan; and son, Duane. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, six grandchildren, and three nephews. Quince was laid to rest on Thursday, April 9, 2020, following a private family funeral. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

