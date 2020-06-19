June 17, 2020 Eunice Darlene Phillips Perdue, 84, of Floyd County, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Clyde and Ora Duncan Phillips; sons, Fredrick Clyde and Richard Lee Stutler; and brother, Eugene Kelly Phillips Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Bobby) Payne, Kathy Stutler, and Gloria Stutler; son, Lee Perdue; sister, Geneva Shockley; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020,at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roy Turpin officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heritage Hall – Laurel Meadows for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

