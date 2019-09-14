September 10, 2019 Joseph (Grampa Joe) Pennock of Troutville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; and is survived by daughters, Lori, Frannie and Barbie of Ohio; and stepchildren, Jay, Raye, Robin and Rodney. He also leaves numerous other family members and friends. Joe always had a good story to tell of his days hunting and his favorite hounds. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their care and support. Donations may be made to the NRA. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

