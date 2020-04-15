April 13, 2020 John Wesley Pendleton, 90, of Troutville, Virginia, was reunited with the love of his life and bride of 63 years, Domna Pendleton, on Monday, April 13, 2020 following a five-year battle with cancer. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired from the former C & P Telephone Company. John was a Past Master of Williamson Road Masonic Lodge No. 163, a Past Worthy Patron of Botetourt Chapter No. 135 OES and the former Mountain Chapter No. 168 OES and was a member of Bethany Christian Church. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mattie Pendleton; sister, Helen P. Tripp; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Haga Pendleton; and granddaughter, Becky Kaye Pendleton. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Survivors include two sons and one daughter, James Pendleton and wife, Debbie, Marion Meador and husband, Wayne, and Art Pendleton; sister, Sarah Tyree; grandchildren, Bryan (Beth) Meador, Andrew (Jennifer) Pendleton, Alan (Jaime) Meador, Christopher (Erin) Pendleton, Thomas (Laura) Pendleton, and Jonathan (Katie) Pendleton; stepgrandchildren, Lynn Meador and Cindy Ruff; and great-grandchildren, Chandler and Lauren Meador, Thomas, Joseph and Kathryn Pendleton, Destiny, Jacob, Andrew and Samantha Meador, Noah, Ryan and Ella Grace Pendleton, Tyler and Tayden Pendleton, Louie, Natalie and Nora Pendleton. John was an exceptional woodworker and took pride in making toys for his grandchildren. He was also an avid gardener and enjoyed harvesting his own apples to make apple butter and enjoyed spending time with friends and family at the hunting camp. Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the funeral service will be broadcast live on Oakey's Website, (copy and paste the following website to watch the service) https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F% 2Fwww.facebook.com%2FNewMoonCreativeMedia%2Fposts%2F25383459 29713372&width=500 starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, from Oakey's East Chapel with the Rev. Daniel Palmer officiating. Interment will be private. Masonic and Eastern Star Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Virginia DeMolay Foundation, Inc., 1528 Tuckahoe Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
