October 30, 1932 March 20, 2020 Jack Franklin "Frank" Pendleton, 87, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1932, the son of the late N. Cabell Pendleton and Grace F. Sowder Pendleton. He was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters, Hilda Guilliams, Mauda Bolling, John "Biggon" Pendleton, Wilson Pendleton, Mary Pendleton, Jake Pendleton, Howard Pendleton, Frances Hodges. Surviving are his sister, Carol P. Ferguson; numerous nieces and nephews; many special friends. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Mountain View Memorial Park with Pastor Bruce Roberson and Elder Jack Milliron officiating. Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 (540) 334-5151.

Service information

Mar 24
Graveside
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
2:00PM
Mountain View Memorial Park
5970 Grassy Hill Road
Boones Mill, VA 24065
