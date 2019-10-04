PENDLETON Evelyn Mullins December 21, 1928 October 2, 2019 Evelyn Mullins Pendleton, 90, of Roanoke County, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Fon and Etta Mullins; a daughter, Debbie Kanode; two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her husband of sixty years, Frank Lee Pendleton; two daughters, Valerie (Frank) Parries, and Pam Christianson; a son, Mike Pendleton; very dear granddaughter, Summer Tetterton; seven grandsons, Scott Kanode, Russ and Chad Parries, Danny and Grant Gammons, David and Jared Christianson; nine precious great-grandchildren; three sisters; and two brothers. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. The Rev. Everett Kier will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park.

