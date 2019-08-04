June 9, 2019 Elizabeth Jennings (Betty) Pence of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born in 1920 in Roanoke, Va. Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert B. Cody and Richard F. Pence; brother, Lawrence Jennings; and stepsons, Richie Pence, John Pence. She is survived by her children, Dr. Robert (Chip) Cody and his wife, Joyce Litwin, and Bruce Cody and his wife, Donna; stepdaughter, Liza Urso; stepdaughter-in-law, Susan Pence; and special granddaughter, Dr. Leslie Cody and husband, Patrick. Betty was an adventurous lady, world traveler, artist, author, community leader and dedicated Christian. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Roanoke with a reception to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
