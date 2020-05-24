April 22, 1942 May 15, 2020 Joanne Miller Pearson, 78, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Palliative Care Unit, Carilion, Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Joanne M. Pearson was born on April 22, 1942, in Worcester, Mass. to John C. Miller and Laola S. Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are her husband, Ronald E. Pearson; one daughter, Stacey Ismail and husband, Mohammad of Morrisville, N.C.; one son, Thomas Pearson and wife, Michele of Gloucester, Va.; two granddaughters, Nikkisue Pearson and Heather Pearson of Gloucester, Va.; one brother, John C. Miller Jr. of Stannard, Vt.; and one sister, Patricia Miller of Blacksburg, Va. A memorial service will be held at Northside Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg, Va. at a later date. A graveside memorial service will be held at West Ridge Cemetery, Charlton, Mass. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery Co., VA Christmas Store or to the VA Dietetic Association.
