PEACEMAKER Flora Ethel Keith Harmon Sutherland April 18, 1929 September 14, 2019 Flora Ethel Keith Harmon Sutherland Peacemaker, 90 years old of Alum Ridge, VA. passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Montgomery Regional Hospital in Blacksburg, Va. She was born to Dorothy Mae Harman Keith and George Amos Keith on April 18, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harvey J. Harmon and John M Sutherland; her parents, George and Dorothy Keith; two sisters, Beulah Mae Harman and Virgil Alice Huff; a brother, George Keith Jr.; one granddaughter, Susan Lynn Roop; and one daughter-in-law, Linda Duncan Sutherland. Those left to remember her include her husband of 36 years Ross Peacemaker of Alum Ridge, Va.; his son, David Ross Peacemaker of Charlotte, N.C.; and his daughter, Vonnie Smith (Jimmy) of New Market, Va.; a son John W. Sutherland of Alum Ridge, Va.; four daughters, Mary Sutherland Underwood (Billy) of Willis, Va.; Ruth Ann Harmon Boothe (Shirley) of Copper Valley, Va.; Wilma Lee Harmon Simpkins (Bill) of Dublin, Va.; Judy Harmon Roop (Cecil) of Alum Ridge, Va.; two sisters, Lucille Hall (Lloyd) of Christiansburg, Va.; Corine Sowers of Floyd, Va.; one brother, Wayne Keith (Racene) of Floyd, Va. and two very special friends Starr Akers of Riner, Va. and Martha Chaney of Riner, Va. Ethel and Ross have a total of 15 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Gardner Funeral Home in Floyd, Va. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral to follow at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Burial will follow in the Alum Ridge Community Church cemetery in Alum Ridge, Va. The Rev. Clyde Bishop and the Rev. Jason Pratt will conduct the service. A meal will be provided for the family at the Floyd Church of God in Floyd, Va. after the burial. Online condolences may be made http://gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.comor on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. Arrangements are being handled by Gardner Funeral Home in Floyd, Va.
