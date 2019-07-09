PAYNE William Hufford March 13, 1926 July 7, 2019 Reverend William Hufford Payne, 93, of the Clendennin Community of Narrows, Va., went to be with the Lord that he served on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home. He was born March 13, 1926 at Lex, W.Va., the son of the late Lawrence & Hazel Robertson Payne. He worked for many years driving a coal truck for Jack Lowery in West Virginia where he felt the calling to be a preacher in 1948. In 1952, he went to work at Radford Arsenal Ammunition Plant and worked 35 years. During this time, he pastored the Church of the Lord Jesus in the Clendennin Community of Narrows, Va. Besides his parents, Hufford was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Nora Alice Prater Payne; a son, Darrell Payne; a grandson, Brian Simpson; brother, Arnold Payne, sisters, Betty Kennedy, Edna Thornsberry, Elouise Puckett; and three sons-in-law, Daniel Elledge, Marvin Kirk and Thomas Simpson. Left to cherish his memory are his son & daughters-in-law, Jackie & Darlene Payne, Peterstown, W.Va. and Jackie Sue Payne, Dublin; daughters & sons-in-law, Donna Elledge, Mayville, Mich., Janice Givens, Patricia Kirk, and Marcena & Mickey Williams, all of Narrows, and Monica & Buddy Evans, Pearisburg; many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren up to five generations and a brother & sister-in-law, Lawrence, Jr. & Ruth Payne, Cedar Bluff, Va. The family would like to thank Carilion Hospice of the New River Valley for their compassion and care and a special thank you to Rev. Butch White, Clair Thomas and Tresa Hicks. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at The Church of the Lord Jesus, 1663 Clendennin Rd, Narrows, Va. 24124, with the Rev. Butch White officiating. Burial will follow in the Payne Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the church. The Payne family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
