March 25, 1969 January 30, 2020 Melissa Marie Payne, 50, of Boonsboro, Md., went to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Meritus Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 25 1969, in Roanoke, Virginia, Melissa was the daughter of Ray and Marie Via of Blue Ridge, Virginia. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother, and First Lady of Boonsboro Family Worship Center, and most importantly a Servant to our Lord Jesus Christ. She loved to worship and sing to the Lord. Those of you knew her as Melissa, but Pastor knew her as Honey, the best wife and mother in the world. Melissa was known for her kind, loving and giving heart. She was loved by all who knew her. She was known for her quick wit and always made everyone around her smile. She enjoyed by reading and fishing. Melissa is survived by her beloved husband, Pastor Jack Payne; and loving daughter, Caitlin Payne. She is also survived by her parents, Ray and Marie Via of Blue Ridge, Va.; grandmother, Geneva Fulcher of Blue Ridge, Va.; and brother, Ray Rosley Via II and wife, Shannon, of Austin, Texas; aunts, uncles nieces, and nephews. She will also be missed by her adopted children, Chaz Beasley, Demetrius Beasley and his wife, Renee, and Andrew Beasley. Funeral services will also be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the House of Prayer, 2521 Portland Avenue NW, Roanoke, Va. with the family receiving friends one hour prior at the church. Pastor Jack Payne will officiate. Burial will be held at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery in Blue Ridge, Virginia. Memorial donations may be made to the Boonsboro Family Worship Center. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
