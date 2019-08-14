PAYNE Linda Wells May 27, 1950 August 10, 2019 Linda Wells Payne of Roanoke, Va., passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 with her family by her side. Linda enjoyed life to the fullest and had an amazing balance of wit, strength, and kindness. She was a one-of-a-kind, incredibly generous and supportive person who could keep a room laughing. Her fun-loving and energetic spirit touched the lives of many. Linda was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 27, 1950 to Margaret Johnson Willey and Ernest Wells, who preceded her in death. She was raised in Charlottesville, Va., where she and her soulmate and future husband, Kenneth Francis Payne Jr., met in high school. She attended the University of Virginia and received a B.A. degree in Early Childhood Education. She became an elementary school teacher, as she always had a special passion for children. Linda and Ken loved cheering on their beloved Wahoos, and she relished the basketball team's recent national championship. She was a devoted volunteer with the Junior League of Roanoke Valley, Roanoke City Schools, Second Presbyterian Church, Roanoke Academy of Gymnastics, and Gator Swim Team. Throughout 46 years of marriage, Ken, who died in 2017, and Linda were inseparable and will be remembered for their loving devotion to family. They passed along values of hard work, loyalty, and selflessness to their daughters, who brought them endless joy. In their later years of marriage, they enjoyed frequent trips to Kinston and Raleigh, N.C., Litchfield Beach, S.C., and the Greenbrier Resort in W.Va. Surviving are daughters Keena Payne Katzenbach, and her husband Daniel Gilbert Katzenbach, of Raleigh, N.C.; Dr. Mackenzie Payne Brown and her husband, Dr. Matthew William Brown, of Kinston, N.C.; and granddaughters, Kathryn Wells Katzenbach of Raleigh and Lila Blair Brown of Kinston. A private memorial service will be held in Litchfield Beach, S.C. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.