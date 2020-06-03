November 13, 1938 June 1, 2020 Juanita Gertrude Payne, 81, of Thaxton, Virginia, was called home on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was an active member of Faith Life Baptist Church. Juanita was born in Roanoke on November 13, 1938, to the late Staley Rogers Hutton and Ola Perdue Hutton. In addition to her parents, Juanita was also predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Leo Payne; brother, Otey "Buddy" Hutton; grandchildren, Sarah Payne, Lloyd and Matthew Payne, and Edward Leo Payne; and great-grandchildren, Joshua Payne and Marley Sky Payne. Left to cherish Juanita's memory are her children, Edward (Betty), James (Bonnie), Gary (Joy), Ronald "Bill" (Lisa), Katherine and Larry (Melissa); 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Cooper and Rachel Mooneyham; and special friend, Hilda Caldwell. The family wishes to thank Springtree Health & Rehabilitation Center and the nursing staff of 11 North at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for their outstanding care. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor Bob Phaup and Mr. Roger McKinney officiating. Interment will follow at Jordantown Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com. Guests are requested to observe COVID-19 and HIPAA guidelines.
