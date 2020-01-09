January 7, 2020 Our mom, Carol Grace Pauley, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, January 7, 2020 to be with her husband of 56 years. Mom loved to read, draw, and sew. She especially enjoyed visits with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Will; parents, Opal and Oscar Hagan and Polly Hagan; sisters, Beulah, Dora, Jean, and Bobbi; brothers, Paul, Billie, Bernard, Charlie, and Lawrence. She is survived by her children, daughters, Toni and Jennifer; sons, Will, Jeffrey, Joey and Jerry; sister, Ruby Estep; brother, Keith Gore; and brother-in-law, Harman Pauley and wife, Carrie. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In keeping with mom's request, family and friends will gather for graveside services at Robinette Cemetery on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Charlie, Lane, Clay, Lance, Kody and Travis serving as pallbearers. Granddaughters, Heather, Misty, Holly, Tarah, Tina, Jamie, and Jessica will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the home on White Pine Drive, Bland, Virginia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Virginia, is serving the Pauley family.
