PAUL Jason Hal October 21, 2019 Jason Hal Paul, 45, of Riner, Va. passed away on Monday October 21, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Frances Leroy Paul; grandparents, Edsel Hensley and Mildred Padgette and niece, Shiloh Paul. He is survived by his mother, Lynn Ann Dexter; brother, Daniel Mikeworth (Sarah); sisters, Brandy Paul (Steve Sturdivant) and Tiffany D. Harris (Tyler Shular); grandfather, Edward Padgette and three children, five nieces and four nephews. Jason was an avid Green Bay Packer fan as well as a Virginia Tech fan. He also loved fishing and camping. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday October 24, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home with a Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m. in the Horne Funeral home Chapel with Pastor David Newman officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com

