PAUGH-PAYNE, Joanne Self February 22, 1944 - September 1, 2019 Joanne Self Paugh-Payne, 75, of Madison Heights and formerly of Roanoke, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Fairmont Crossing in Amherst. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 40 years, Richard Paugh; parents, William and Juanita Hite Self; and stepmother, Audrey Self. Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband, Dorland Payne; sister, Jennifer Chaney (David Thurston); brother-in-law, Bill Paugh (Anne); close relatives, Chuck Denison, Janet Chaney, Jeffrey Chaney; longtime friends, Barbara Williams, Anna Pack, and a host of others from Hidden Valley Middle School. She was retired from Roanoke County Schools and continued as a substitute teacher until the onset of her illness. Her passions included teaching, rescuing animals, spending time at Philpott Lake; and shopping for clothes, jewelry, and gifts for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the North Carolina Shriner's Children's Hospital or the SPCA. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Covenant Community Church in Salem with Pastor Scott Hudson officiating. Inurnment will follow at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights, VA, is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.