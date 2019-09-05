PAUGH-PAYNE Joanne S. February 22, 1944 September 1, 2019 Joanne S. Paugh-Payne, 75, of Madison Heights, Va., passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Covenant Community Church in Salem, Va. A complete obituary to follow at a later date. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights, Va., is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

