October 16, 1943 May 20, 2020 SSG Benjamin Paul Patton Jr., 76, of Roanoke, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born on October 16, 1943, son of the late Benjamin Paul Patton and Allie Elizabeth Bell Patton. Benjamin honorably served his country for over 26 years in the United States Army, to include a tour in Vietnam. He was the recipient of numerous honors while in the U.S. Army which included the Bronze Star, to which he was most proud of. Benjamin is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Peggy Blankenship Patton; daughter, Jackie Moore and husband, Mike; son, David Patton; grandchildren, Kera Moore, Meteha Moore, Paige Patton and Alek Patton; brother, Robert Patton and wife, Vera; and best friend, Dazy Mae. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with Chaplain Chris Wisdom officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors celebrating his life. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Please remember that we will need to follow the COVID-19 regulations. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Service information
2:00PM
6732 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
