Patton, J. Keith J. Keith Patton, age 63, of Vinton, joined his heavenly father on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving earthly father, Luther M. Patton and is survived by his devoted mother, Margaret S. Patton. Keith will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Forest Hill Cemetery in Morganton, North Carolina at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020.

